Ellevest Inc. Boosts Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 51,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 18,458 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC lifted its stake in Sony Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sony Group by 184.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SONY. StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Shares of NYSE SONY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.60. 644,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.05. The firm has a market cap of $115.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.03. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $100.94.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $23.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

