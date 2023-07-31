Ellevest Inc. Acquires 30,721 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,339,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,721 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF accounts for 3.3% of Ellevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $42,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,538,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,265,000 after buying an additional 809,639 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,225,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,852,000 after acquiring an additional 775,709 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 921,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,723,000 after acquiring an additional 316,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,897,000 after buying an additional 263,125 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,773,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,550,000 after buying an additional 245,066 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGE stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.61. 867,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,144. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

