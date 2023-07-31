Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Short Interest Down 29.1% in July

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the June 30th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ELEMF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.91. 1,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,506. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95. Elemental Altus Royalties has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $1.15.

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp., a precious metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition of royalties, streams, and other rights over mining projects. It has a portfolio of 11 royalties and streams in Australia, Chile, Canada, Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Kenya. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

