Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Short Interest Down 29.1% in July

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the June 30th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Elemental Altus Royalties Price Performance
ELEMF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.91. 1,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,506. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95. Elemental Altus Royalties has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $1.15.
Elemental Altus Royalties Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Elemental Altus Royalties
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How to evaluate dividend stocks before buying
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Elemental Altus Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elemental Altus Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.