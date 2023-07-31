Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EKSO. 500.com reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Friday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Ekso Bionics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.81. Ekso Bionics has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $2.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 64.11% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ekso Bionics news, insider Steven Sherman sold 45,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $65,750.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 364,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,474.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 444,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 124,384 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Further Reading

