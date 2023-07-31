Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the June 30th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 459,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

EIGR traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.68. 281,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,559. The company has a market cap of $30.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $9.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 142.64% and a negative net margin of 649.19%. The business had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,027,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,030,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,291,000 after acquiring an additional 111,247 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,615,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,088,680 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $986,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 837,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 27,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.