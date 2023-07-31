EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 180 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,789 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,582,715,000 after buying an additional 2,247,709 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $563,524,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,670,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,159,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,924 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD traded up $1.66 on Friday, hitting $331.37. 2,268,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,832,969. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $305.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.38.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

