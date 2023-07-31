EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Purchases 976 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.45.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,911 shares in the company, valued at $5,108,796. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,200 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HALO stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.36. The company had a trading volume of 195,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,064. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.69. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 184.32%. The company had revenue of $162.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.20 million. Analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also

