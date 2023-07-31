EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Invests $469,000 in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $166.84. 93,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,380. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.15 and a 200 day moving average of $154.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $167.62.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

