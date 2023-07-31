EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $383,000 Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $761,318,000 after acquiring an additional 90,188 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $582,814,000 after buying an additional 29,537 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in IQVIA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,475,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $507,111,000 after buying an additional 37,686 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in IQVIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,230,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,193,000 after buying an additional 13,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in IQVIA by 1,852.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,466,000 after buying an additional 1,960,914 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $1.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $224.19. 220,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,782. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.50 and its 200-day moving average is $209.47. The company has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $249.11.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. Equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.07.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

