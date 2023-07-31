easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives $523.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $517.86.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 550 ($7.05) to GBX 570 ($7.31) in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on easyJet from GBX 540 ($6.92) to GBX 550 ($7.05) in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on easyJet from GBX 610 ($7.82) to GBX 630 ($8.08) in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on easyJet from GBX 635 ($8.14) to GBX 585 ($7.50) in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Shares of easyJet stock opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.04. easyJet has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $6.62.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

