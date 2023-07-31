Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Raised to $99.00 at Citigroup

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.29% from the stock’s previous close.

EMN has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.87.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 1.5 %

Eastman Chemical stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.13. The stock had a trading volume of 406,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,884. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $102.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.85%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $102,575,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 20,789.3% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,909,000 after purchasing an additional 777,728 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 451.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 872,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,553,000 after purchasing an additional 713,832 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $58,359,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,096,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,632,000 after purchasing an additional 476,347 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Further Reading

