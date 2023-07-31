Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Raised to $99.00 at Citigroup

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.29% from the stock’s previous close.
EMN has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.87.
Eastman Chemical Trading Down 1.5 %
Eastman Chemical stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.13. The stock had a trading volume of 406,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,884. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $102.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $102,575,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 20,789.3% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,909,000 after purchasing an additional 777,728 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 451.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 872,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,553,000 after purchasing an additional 713,832 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $58,359,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,096,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,632,000 after purchasing an additional 476,347 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Eastman Chemical
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
