EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) PT Raised to $215.00 at Piper Sandler

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EGP. Citigroup increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $183.70.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:EGP opened at $175.96 on Thursday. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $137.47 and a 52 week high of $188.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.93.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at EastGroup Properties

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

In other news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.25, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EastGroup Properties

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,196,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

(Get Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.