Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insider Activity at Eagle Point Credit

In other Eagle Point Credit news, CEO Thomas P. Majewski acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Eagle Point Credit stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $22.00. 2,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,582. Eagle Point Credit has a 1-year low of $19.79 and a 1-year high of $24.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.43.

Eagle Point Credit Announces Dividend

About Eagle Point Credit

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

