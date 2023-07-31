Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Price Performance

Shares of Dynatronics stock opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41. Dynatronics has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 million. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 32.80%. Equities analysts expect that Dynatronics will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatronics

Dynatronics Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynatronics stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Dynatronics Co. ( NASDAQ:DYNT Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT owned about 0.45% of Dynatronics at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.