Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) CEO David D. Jr. Grumhaus Buys 2,500 Shares

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) CEO David D. Jr. Grumhaus bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $25,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,050. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.43. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $15.59.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 20.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 435,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 75,338 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $719,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $607,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth $682,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,818,000 after purchasing an additional 42,798 shares during the last quarter.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

