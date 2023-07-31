Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $620.00 million-$650.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $629.27 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLOW. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Douglas Dynamics stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.05. 149,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,333. Douglas Dynamics has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The firm has a market cap of $713.65 million, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.47.

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $82.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 14.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.72%.

In other news, Director James L. Janik bought 6,929 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $187,013.71. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 120,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,065.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLOW. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 4,670.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 211.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

