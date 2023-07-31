DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Short Interest Up 47.9% in July

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 323,400 shares, a growth of 47.9% from the June 30th total of 218,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.33. 104,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,053. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $15.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.14.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLY. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 71,946 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 192,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 83,880 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,312,000 after purchasing an additional 55,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 36,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 23,450 shares during the last quarter.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

