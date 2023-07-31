DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Short Interest Up 47.9% in July

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 323,400 shares, a growth of 47.9% from the June 30th total of 218,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.33. 104,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,053. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $15.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.14.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
