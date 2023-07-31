Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.47

Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.47 and last traded at $29.47, with a volume of 3916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LPG. DNB Markets cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.90 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dorian LPG from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dorian LPG currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.73.

Dorian LPG Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $133.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.96 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 44.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dorian LPG news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 17,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $418,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 298,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,330,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 3,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,282,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,700 shares of company stock worth $1,621,038 in the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 1,571.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,985 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after acquiring an additional 196,749 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 30,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

