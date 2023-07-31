Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the June 30th total of 129,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

DIIBF traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.44. 3,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,379. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42. Dorel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60. The stock has a market cap of $144.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.56.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $333.20 million during the quarter. Dorel Industries had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 38.57%.

Dorel Industries Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of home and juvenile products worldwide. It operates through Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile segments. The company's Dorel Home segment offers ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stools, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture items.

