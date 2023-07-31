DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Raised to $150.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded DexCom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered DexCom from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $138.50.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $132.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.93, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.21. DexCom has a 1-year low of $77.51 and a 1-year high of $139.55.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DexCom will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total transaction of $53,798.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,507,793.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total transaction of $53,798.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,507,793.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $47,234.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,859 shares in the company, valued at $9,958,823.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,025. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 2.3% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 27,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of DexCom by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,923 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in DexCom by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,629 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

