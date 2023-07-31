DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Short Interest Update

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the June 30th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of DNZOY stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.10. The stock had a trading volume of 17,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,585. DENSO has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.74 billion. DENSO had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 4.91%. As a group, analysts expect that DENSO will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

