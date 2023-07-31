Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Short Interest Up 13.2% in July

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,324,600 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the June 30th total of 2,937,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 455.4 days.

Delivery Hero Stock Performance

Shares of DLVHF remained flat at $44.72 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of $30.24 and a 12 month high of $60.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average of $42.21.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

About Delivery Hero

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.