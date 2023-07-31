Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Short Interest Up 13.2% in July

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,324,600 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the June 30th total of 2,937,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 455.4 days.
Delivery Hero Stock Performance
Shares of DLVHF remained flat at $44.72 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of $30.24 and a 12 month high of $60.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average of $42.21.
About Delivery Hero
