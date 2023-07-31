DeepOnion (ONION) Price Down 0.9% This Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $0.02 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.01 or 0.00226045 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00050593 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00030308 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00023105 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003516 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.