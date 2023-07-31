Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 181 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:CAT traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $263.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,113,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,438. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.97 and a 200-day moving average of $234.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.47.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

