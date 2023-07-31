Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 1,625 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises approximately 2.6% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $64,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $16,798,050,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.9 %

Several research firms have issued reports on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.92.

Shares of ITW stock traded up $2.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $262.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,777. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $242.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.80. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $180.27 and a one year high of $262.71. The company has a market cap of $79.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

