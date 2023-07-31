Dearborn Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,098 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 1.8% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $45,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $880,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,583,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,963,520. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $152.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.26.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.39.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

