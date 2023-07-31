Dearborn Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $36,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $18,897,320,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.00.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE MA traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $393.46. 2,242,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,798,332. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $405.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $372.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $384.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.53.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 553,576 shares of company stock worth $211,635,322. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

