Dearborn Partners LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 2.8% during the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 78,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of T traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.46. 29,993,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,652,813. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.58. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -90.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AT&T from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.27.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

