Dearborn Partners LLC Buys 1,037 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.9% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $49,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.98. 3,707,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,993,398. The stock has a market cap of $262.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.57. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 144.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.88.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

