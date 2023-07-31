Darrow Company Inc. Sells 298 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Darrow Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

IVV traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $459.05. 1,325,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,122,979. The stock has a market cap of $342.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $461.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $439.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $418.13.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

