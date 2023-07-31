Darrow Company Inc. Buys 4,995 Shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Darrow Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 96.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the period. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 0.5% of Darrow Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Darrow Company Inc. owned 0.10% of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 617,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,032,000 after purchasing an additional 358,960 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 328,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,968,000 after acquiring an additional 250,901 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 446,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,275,000 after acquiring an additional 250,689 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,307,000 after acquiring an additional 148,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 203,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 99,257 shares during the period.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.05. The stock had a trading volume of 25,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,641. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.98. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.03 and a 52 week high of $49.60.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

