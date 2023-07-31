Darling Ingredients (DAR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Darling Ingredients (NYSE: DAR):

7/20/2023 – Darling Ingredients was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/20/2023 – Darling Ingredients had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $92.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2023 – Darling Ingredients had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $93.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2023 – Darling Ingredients was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/4/2023 – Darling Ingredients was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/27/2023 – Darling Ingredients had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $118.00.

6/26/2023 – Darling Ingredients was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/7/2023 – Darling Ingredients was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/6/2023 – Darling Ingredients had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $94.00 to $95.00.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 0.7 %

DAR traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.25. The company had a trading volume of 952,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,144. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $51.77 and a one year high of $82.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Larry Barden purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.74 per share, with a total value of $191,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,115.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Larry Barden bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.74 per share, with a total value of $191,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,115.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,123,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 139.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 624.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

