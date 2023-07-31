Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Short Interest Update

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,080,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the June 30th total of 15,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 951,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.0 days.

Danimer Scientific Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Danimer Scientific stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $2.81. 1,587,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,098. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Danimer Scientific has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $5.79. The company has a market cap of $286.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.36.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 377.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.32%. The company had revenue of $11.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Danimer Scientific will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Danimer Scientific from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 346,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,349.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danimer Scientific

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Danimer Scientific by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter worth $138,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 37.91% of the company’s stock.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Featured Stories

