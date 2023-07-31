Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DHR. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $293.13.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $256.76. 637,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,015,734. Danaher has a 12-month low of $221.22 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $189.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.60.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. Danaher’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $170,462.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,895 shares of company stock valued at $14,812,484. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 100,144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,243,696,000 after purchasing an additional 126,062 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $2,057,164,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Danaher by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,440,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,875,281,000 after acquiring an additional 812,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

