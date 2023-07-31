Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Danaher by 62.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.13.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR stock traded down $5.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $255.06. 3,262,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,027,939. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.68%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,895 shares of company stock valued at $14,812,484. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.