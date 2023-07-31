Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Short Interest Up 39.4% in July

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,200 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the June 30th total of 194,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Daicel Price Performance

Shares of Daicel stock remained flat at $8.16 during trading on Friday. Daicel has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $8.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.44.

About Daicel

Daicel Corporation engages in the medical/healthcare, smart, safety, materials, engineering plastics, and other businesses in Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers 1,3-Butylene glycol and polyglycerin for cosmetics; chiral and achiral columns/stationary phases, analytical tools, analytical/purification/synthesis/formulation services, chiral and bio reagents, analytical standards, and DNA and RNA-based probes; triacetylcellulose, high performance film, solvent for electronic materials, polymer for resist, semiconductor process cleaning agent, optical parts and lens unit, silver nanoparticle ink, and organic semiconductor devices; and inflators, pyro-fuse, and safety device for non-mobility products; and acetic acid and derivatives, cellulose acetate, acetate tow, cycloaliphatic epoxies, caprolactone, ketene derivatives, and alkylamines.

