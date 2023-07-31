DA Davidson Reaffirms Buy Rating for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $62.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.06.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.13. 9,050,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,638,018. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $49.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.40. The stock has a market cap of $99.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,485,167 shares in the company, valued at $66,832,515. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,485,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,832,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 16,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $699,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,917,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,143 shares of company stock worth $10,798,399 in the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.3% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile



Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

