CX Institutional Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

CX Institutional lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,982 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $7,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 751.9% during the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $242.39. 152,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $165.89 and a 1-year high of $245.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.06.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.