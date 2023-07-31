CX Institutional Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 1,704.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,865 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of CX Institutional’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $15,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VDE. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 261.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE traded up $2.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.09. 311,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,557. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $97.60 and a 12 month high of $132.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.68 and a 200-day moving average of $115.42.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

