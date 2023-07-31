CX Institutional Purchases 4,486 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

CX Institutional increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Amgen by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $233.87. 1,014,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,446,304. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.05. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.12.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.