CX Institutional Invests $10.04 Million in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 253,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,041,000. CX Institutional owned approximately 1.11% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,927,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,032,000 after acquiring an additional 330,611 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 303.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,863,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,680 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 996.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,848,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,770 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,252,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,452,000 after acquiring an additional 342,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 743,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,032,000 after acquiring an additional 392,132 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA KSA traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.03. 585,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,934. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 52-week low of $35.78 and a 52-week high of $46.19. The company has a market capitalization of $991.91 million, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.54 and its 200-day moving average is $39.82.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

