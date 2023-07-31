CX Institutional Grows Stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 2,544.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,327 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $5,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $66.60. The company had a trading volume of 311,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,837. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.05. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $57.56 and a 1 year high of $82.17.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

