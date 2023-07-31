CX Institutional Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

CX Institutional cut its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,438 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of CX Institutional’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $17,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,518,000 after acquiring an additional 818,829 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $401,000.

Shares of BNDX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.70. 2,118,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,635,479. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.87 and a 12-month high of $51.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

