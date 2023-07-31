CX Institutional Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

CX Institutional grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 65.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,921 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned about 0.29% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $10,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWC. Barclays PLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,287,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,002,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337,703 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 193,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 13,444 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter worth about $300,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

EWC stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.08. 776,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.62.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.