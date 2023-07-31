CX Institutional Boosts Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 387.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,686 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $11,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 69.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 114.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth $66,000.

CIBR traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.02. 470,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,503. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $47.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

