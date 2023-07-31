CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Shares Up 6%

Shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) shot up 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. 45,787 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 334,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on CS Disco from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.91.

CS Disco Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.31. The company has a market cap of $581.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CS Disco

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.05 million. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 59.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.21%. Research analysts expect that CS Disco, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAW. Solel Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,494,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CS Disco during the fourth quarter worth $11,213,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CS Disco by 604.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 520,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 446,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CS Disco by 81.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 786,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 353,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CS Disco by 17.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,978,000 after purchasing an additional 332,076 shares during the last quarter. 52.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

