Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.07-$3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion. Crocs also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.83-12.22 EPS.

Crocs Stock Up 5.7 %

Crocs stock traded up $5.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,594,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,147. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.28. Crocs has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $151.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.89.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 81.96% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Crocs will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. OTR Global upgraded Crocs from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Crocs from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Crocs from $159.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James started coverage on Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.14.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 8,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $980,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 110,209 shares in the company, valued at $12,233,199. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 8.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 18.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crocs

(Get Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.