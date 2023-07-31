Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.07-$3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion. Crocs also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.83-12.22 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CROX. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $159.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Crocs from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.14.

CROX traded up $5.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.14. 4,594,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,147. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Crocs has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $151.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.89.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 81.96%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Crocs will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total value of $1,092,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 119,041 shares in the company, valued at $12,844,523.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Crocs by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 91.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 156.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 9.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

