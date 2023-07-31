Critical Survey: Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) and Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF)

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Free Report) and Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.9% of Mapletree Logistics Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of Big Yellow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Mapletree Logistics Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mapletree Logistics Trust and Big Yellow Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mapletree Logistics Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 Big Yellow Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

Profitability

Big Yellow Group has a consensus price target of $1,237.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9,032.84%. Given Big Yellow Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Big Yellow Group is more favorable than Mapletree Logistics Trust.

This table compares Mapletree Logistics Trust and Big Yellow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mapletree Logistics Trust N/A N/A N/A Big Yellow Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mapletree Logistics Trust and Big Yellow Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mapletree Logistics Trust N/A N/A N/A $0.12 9.94 Big Yellow Group N/A N/A N/A $0.43 31.80

Mapletree Logistics Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Big Yellow Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Mapletree Logistics Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Big Yellow Group pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Mapletree Logistics Trust pays out 39.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Big Yellow Group pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Big Yellow Group beats Mapletree Logistics Trust on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mapletree Logistics Trust

(Get Free Report)

MLT, the first Asia-focused logistics REIT in Singapore, was listed on the SGX-ST Main Board on 28 July 2005. MLT's principal strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing logistics real estate and real estate-related assets. As at 31 March 2023, it has a portfolio of 185 properties in Singapore, Australia, China, Hong Kong SAR, India, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea and Vietnam with assets under management of S$12.8 billion. MLT is managed by Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd.

About Big Yellow Group

(Get Free Report)

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 108 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 11 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.3 million sq ft. When fully built out the portfolio will provide approximately 7.2 million sq ft of flexible storage space. 99% of our stores and sites by value are held freehold and long leasehold, with the remaining 1% short leasehold. The Group has pioneered the development of the latest generation of self storage facilities, which utilise state of the art technology and are located in high profile, accessible, main road locations. Our focus on the location and visibility of our stores, with excellent customer service, a market-leading online platform, and significant and increasing investment in sustainability, has created in Big Yellow the most recognised brand name in the UK self storage industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Mapletree Logistics Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapletree Logistics Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.