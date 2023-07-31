Critical Contrast: Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) and Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) and Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Immunocore has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.3% of Immunocore shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Immunocore shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunocore 0 1 13 0 2.93 Cyclo Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Immunocore and Cyclo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Immunocore currently has a consensus price target of $72.85, indicating a potential upside of 10.74%. Given Immunocore’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Immunocore is more favorable than Cyclo Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Immunocore and Cyclo Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunocore $165.80 million 19.08 -$50.99 million ($1.09) -60.35 Cyclo Therapeutics $1.33 million 18.37 -$15.45 million ($1.96) -0.82

Cyclo Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Immunocore. Immunocore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cyclo Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Immunocore and Cyclo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunocore -25.53% -16.63% -10.47% Cyclo Therapeutics -1,326.78% -452.10% -246.99%

Summary

Immunocore beats Cyclo Therapeutics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immunocore

(Get Free Report)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers. In addition, the company's programs for infectious diseases include IMC-I109V, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with chronic hepatitis B virus; and IMC-M113V that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with human immunosuppression virus. Further, it develops product candidates to provide precision targeted immunosuppression for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Immunocore Holdings plc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug, which is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also develops Trappsol Cyclo that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. In addition, it sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs. The company was formerly known as CTD Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2019. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Gainesville, Florida.

